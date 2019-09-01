Okanagan paddle race begins

And they’re off!

The annual Length of the Lake paddle race began at Vernon’s Kin Beach on the northern shores of Okanagan Lake at 7 a.m. (though early starters got underway at 6 a.m.).

The race will end later Sunday 100 kilometres away at Penticton’s Peach on the southern end of the lake.

In between are four on-shore aid station/checkpoints where paddlers and their support crews will find water, washrooms, and parking. The race may be long, but the list of rules is short. In a nutshell, crews must arrive at each checkpoint before the designated cut-off times. Crew changes are optional but may take place only at the checkpoints.

Stations are located at Fintry, Bear Creek, Peachland and Summerland.

Unofficial, including “build-your-own” categories are welcome and are eligible for bragging rights and a place in the Length of the Lake Ultra-paddle history books.

This year, there are a total of five outrigger canoe six-person (OC6) boats competing, three OC2 and one OC1.

LENGTH OF THE LAKE RECORD BOOK (courtesy pentictonoutrigger.com):

OUTRIGGER CANOE

OC-6 MEN — 7:38:24 — 2016 by ICEMEN 60 masters crew ***( FASTEST EVER EVER) (fastest of all classes);

WOMEN — 10.54 – set in 2009;

MIXED — 8:07 – 2002 by Calgary Canoe Club;

OC-2 MEN — 8:32 – 2008 BY CCC;

MIXED – 8:38 – 2008;

MEN IRON — 8:37 – 2008;

OC -1 MEN IRON — 9:13 2006 BY D ANDERSON;

WOMEN – 11:40 2005 BY T. HOEBEN;

KAYAK / SURF SKI

SK-2 MEN 7:50 2006;

MIXED 8:18 2008;

SK -1 MEN 7:40 2005 IAN MACKENZIE / J HUDSON;

MIXED 8:39 2008 CCC;

MEN IRON 9:39 2005 J ZIMMERMAN.

