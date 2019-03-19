Kelowna veterinarian Dr. Ellen Nicklassen with one of two kittens which had surgery by an ophthalmologist to create eyelids. (Submitted photo – Western News)

Okanagan kittens that were nearly crushed are almost ready for adoption

Two feral kittens are recovery following complicated eye surgery

Brother and sister feral kittens rescued from near death last October are on the mend following recent complicated eye surgery.

Spot and Marble were part of a litter of five kittens found at a Kelowna waste facility late last year, having just barely avoided being crushed by a machine, after an employee heard their cries.

Taken into care by AlleyCATS Alliance feline rescue group, it was soon found the pair were suffering from a congenital eye defect, having almost no eyelids resulting in the fur coming in direct contact with the eyes, an incredibly irritating condition.

READ ALSO: Okanagan rescued kittens now in desperate need of eye surgery

Requiring surgery by an animal eye specialist, the organization was looking at a bill in the thousands of dollars. According to AlleyCATS president Sue Beagle, there was never a thought of not doing whatever could be done for the kittens and the group set out on a dedicated fundraising drive.

READ ALSO: Battling the feral feline problem in the South Okanagan

“When you have a little batch of kittens that were already rescued from somewhere like they were and then they end up having problems after you’ve gotten so attached to them, bottle feeding them, it’s pretty hard to say, ‘well, they’re not perfect they need to be euthanized,’” said Beagle. “But, we couldn’t let them live the way they were.”

During that time Dr. Ellen Nicklassen of the Kelowna Veterinary Hospital did whatever she could to alleviate the irritation as possible.

Surgically untreated the kittens faced the possibility of losing their sight.

READ ALSO: Okanagan feline foster families helping AlleyCATS

Enter Dr. Marnie Ford, a veterinary ophthalmologist and founder of the Pacific Eye Specialty Services Clinic a mobile ophthalmology practice working throughout the Lower Mainland, Okanagan and Vancouver Island.

Late last month she came to the Kelowna Veterinary Hospital where she performed the delicate surgery on the kittens over a two-day period.

“They (kittens) don’t have eyelids on the top. The top two thirds is missing, so you basically have to rebuild it. They’re so tiny it’s hard to do,” said Dr. Ford, who estimates it takes about 90-minutes per cat “if all goes well.”

According to Beagle, coming up to their one-month check by Dr. Ford this Saturday, it is so far, so good.

“They’re doing very well, running around and playing. These cats are super affectionate and laid back,” she said about the felines who are still living with their original foster family. “After their final checkup Saturday we will start advertising them for adoption, they do have to go together though.”

It is possible they could require additional surgery and thanks to the kind donations by the public, including a Vancouver author, a contingency fund is now in place should further work be necessary.

And Dr. Ford had nothing but praise for the work of AlleyCATS, particularly in the case of these two very lucky felines.

“It’s incredible they (AlleyCATS) take the effort to do that. Even with the discounts it’s not the cheapest surgery in the world and let’s face it, it’s not like there’s a shortage of cats,” said Dr. Ford. “So the fact they’re willing to do this for these two little pumpkins is pretty awesome.”

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Spot following the surgery to create eyelids he had been missing since birth. (Submitted photo – Western News)

Post surgery, Spot and Marble, relax in spite of their protective cones. (Submitted photo – Western News)

Previous story
‘It’s never a singular cause,’ too soon for Kelowna beekeepers to determine success of hives
Next story
Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

Just Posted

‘The whole city has changed’: Kelowna woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

‘It’s never a singular cause,’ too soon for Kelowna beekeepers to determine success of hives

With a cold snap this February, one Central Okanagan beekeeper says his hives are OK so far

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warm, sunny days continue

Tomorrow is the first official day of spring — and it finally feels like it across the Okanagan

Kelowna DJs organize own shows to fill gap in music scene

The DJs wanted to create somewhere people could enjoy their music safely

Kelowna budget carryovers won’t add to taxation demand

Council’s carryover budget requests will advance work for the city

Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Trudeau condemns hateful, ‘toxic segments’ of society after New Zealand shooting

Prime Minister expressed sorrow at the many attacks in recent years

Air Canada grounds its Boeing Max 8s until at least July 1 to provide certainty

Airlines around the world have been working to redeploy their fleets since their Max 8s were grounded last week

Okanagan kittens that were nearly crushed are almost ready for adoption

Two feral kittens are recovery following complicated eye surgery

Budget to tout Liberal economic record, provide distraction from SNC furor

This is the Liberal government’s fourth and final budget before the election

Horvat scores 16 seconds into OT as Canucks beat Blackhawks 3-2

Pettersson sets rookie scoring record for Vancouver

Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

The last big earthquake was 70 years ago in Courtenay

No injuries, pollution in Vancouver Harbour ship collision: Transport Canada

Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators look into the incident

Budget 2019: Five things to watch for in the Liberals’ final fiscal blueprint

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release the Trudeau government’s final budget on Tuesday

Most Read