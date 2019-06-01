High-school Students Art Show display at the Kelowna Art Gallery, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Okanagan high-school students feature their work at the Kelowna Art Gallery

‘Art in Action’ will have 180 students art pieces on display all summer

High-school students artwork will be featured at the Kelowna Art Gallery until the end of summer.

The theme for 180 students from the Central Okanagan region was community, “You can really see how the students express themselves, I’ve been doing this for a long time and the art pieces have improved over the years, it’s incredible to see the work these kids can do,” said art teacher Jim Elwood.

READ MORE: Kelowna exhibit showcasing Nk’Mip children’s art ending soon

Students used artistic platforms including painting, sculpture, printmaking, mixed media, drawing, film, and photography.

“I’ve always felt like I see things a little differently than others and my painting is of an eye and I was inspired because it’s like a third eye and a different way of seeing the world,” said artist Taylor Dumasq.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip children’s art presented in collaborative exhibition

“Art in Action showcases just how remarkable the art activities taking place in local classrooms are,” says Kelowna Art Gallery Executive Director, Nataley Nagy. “It is fascinating to see the thoughts, attitudes, and ideas of youth being expressed through visual art and also inspiring to see just how talented these young artists are.”

The exhibition will be open to the public to view for free until Sept. 15.

Here’s a look at what the students had to say about their artwork.

