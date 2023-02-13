Okanagan Helps is preparing a shipment for Turkey earthquake relief in Kelowna

Donations are still being accepted in Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver

Okanagan Helps is collecting donations to send to Turkey (Okanagan Helps/Instagram)

Okanagan residents are busy collecting donations to send to Turkey for earthquake relief efforts.

The organization Okanagan Helps is accumulating urgently needed items at locations in Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver.

“Aftershocks, freezing temperatures and damaged roads are hampering efforts to tackle the enormous humanitarian emergency triggered by a powerful series of earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria on February 6,” says Okanagan Helps on their website.

Over the weekend, 210 boxes full of necessary supplies were packed by 50 volunteers.

The supplies most desired by relief efforts includes medical supplies, baby food, diapers, feminine hygiene products, tents, sleeping bags, flashlights, undergarments and canned food. A complete list of required items is available at okanaganhelps.ca.

The Canadian Government is currently matching donations made to the Red Cross and a to donate link is available on the Okanagan Helps website.

A shipment of donations is being sent out on Feb. 13, with another being prepared to send later in the month.

“We will continue to gather aid and work tirelessly so please keep donating,” said Okanagan Helps on Instagram.

In Kelowna, donations can be dropped off at Interior Floor Connection at 1805 Baron Road, and In N Out Market at 1602 Dickson Avenue.

