The Okanagan Fest of Ale is cancelled for 2021. (File photo)

Okanagan Fest of Ale officially cancelled for 2021

This is the second year the local beer festival has been cancelled

The Okanagan Fest of Ale will not be taking place in 2021, said festival organizers.

Last year, the 25th annual Fest of Ale had to be postponed due to COVID-19. In accordance with ongoing health and safety regulations, this year’s festival, which always takes place in April is cancelled again.

“The health and safety of our members and industry colleagues is critical, as is doing what we can to avoid any further spread of the virus. We hope everyone stays well during this challenging time,” said Sarah Taylor, Fest of Ale event coordinator.

“On behalf of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Board of Directors, we look forward to seeing all our trusted vendors, patrons, and artists on the other side of the pandemic and when it is once again safe to gather. We will see you at next year’s event on April 8 and 9, 2022!” said the board in a press release.

The 2019 Fest of Ale saw hundreds of people come out to enjoy more than 100 craft breweries and cideries, sampling 300 different types of beers, ciders and cask ales. There is also live music and food trucks.

The Okanagan Fest of Ale operates as a not for profit and donates all net proceeds of the event back into the community, giving back $757,600 to local charities societies operating in the South Okanagan.

