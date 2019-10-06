Okanagan families ‘Latch On’ for Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

Over 20 families attend challenge to celebrate breastfeeding over the weekend

You could hear the silence as soon as moms and babies latched on at the Kelowna breastfeeding challenge.

“Feeding babies means no crying babies,” one mom says to another as they share a laugh among more than 20 Okanagan families at this year’s get-together.

The challenge, which brings together communities across B.C. to see how many breastfed babies can be gathered under one roof, celebrated its 7th year on Saturday near the Kelowna Farmer’s Market.

Kelowna Breastfeeding Cafe and KCR Community Resources organize the event to help parents, offer tips and provide breastfeeding support to families across the Okanagan.

“It’s a great resource to a lot of families,” said cafe co-founder Chantal Kozar.

The sun was shining when the moms and their children were getting ready to latch, much to the joy of all involved. Though it was a smaller turn-out than in recent years, the message of celebration and non-judgement resonates strongly among the moms, families and nursing babes.

Kozar said that the cafe meets a couple times a week and that the challenge has been very well liked for both returning moms and brand new moms.

Sisters Gina Cooper and Gemma Robinson said that it’s their second year coming to the challenge.

“It’s wonderful. The cafe has really been important to us,” said Robinson.

“I think (the cafe and breastfeeding challenges like this) should be everywhere.”

The cafe also raffles off a few prizes during the challenges, and by a stroke of good luck, the sisters won the two prizes which were fully equipped with supplies and treats for both mom and babies.

Lisa Ford from KCR Community Services said that the event usually brings in 40 to 50 families.

This year’s smaller group compacted the appreciation for the cafe’s services, the volunteers and staff.

The joy is heard when the babies latch on and the cries and laughter turn into quiet bonding moments with mom and family.

