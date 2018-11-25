Okanagan faith groups gather in Vernon to talk peace

Conference on Nov. 26 organized by Muslim community

Eleven different world religions based in the Okanagan will be represented at an interfaith conference planned for Vernon on Monday.

Called Pathway To Peace, the conference will take place at Vernon Recreation Centre, organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community BC.

More than 400 people are expected to attend this inaugural event, said moderator Gordon Oliver, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“For an untested event, the level of registration is quite something,” said Oliver.

He said the idea behind the conference is to bring representatives of different faiths together to find common themes between different religions and establish line of communication moving forward.

“Although we all have different faith beliefs, we have many similarities that can bring us together and help build bridges and relationships which can set an example for our congregations and the public in general to follow,” Oliver said.

“We all believe what we believe but we all want to move forward peacefully and find the common threads to what each us believe in our faiths.”

Among the participants in the panel discussion will be Okanagan First Nation Chief Byron Louis, Garrett Brisdon of Baha’i; Rev. Elizabeth Bowyer of Trinity United Church, Umang Patel of the Hindu faith, Islam Imam Tariq Azeem, Kent Burnham, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rev. Dale Jukes of Spiritual Living, Balwant Kaur Thind of the Sikh faith, Rev. Chris Harwood-Jones of All Saints Anglican Church, Susan Shawlee of Jewish faith and Buddhist Mike Boudreau.

Oliver said tolerance in a multi-faith society can only happen through dialogue to make it possible for different faith perspectives to live peacefully together.

“Without dialogue and conversation, it becomes easier to demonize one another. When you are friends or associates at a grassroots level, it becomes far harder to (demonize one another),” he said.

“I give kudos to the Muslim community for having the initiative to go around and organize something like this.”

The public is invited to attend the conference at no cost, with people asked to register online at www.worldreligionsconference.ca. A free East Indian traditional meal will be provided to all attendees.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 2,000 guests on first day of the season
Next story
Update: Search and rescue save man stuck on cliff in West Kelowna park

Just Posted

Lake Country Christmas store sells experience, not just gifts

St Nicholas Ave Gifts Arts and Collectables is open for the season at Bottom Wood Lake Road

Annual Wilson’s Landing fire food bank drive date set

The annual event takes place Dec. 3

Rockets winning streak snapped

Kelowna lost to the Everett Silvertips in Washington Saturday night

New agreement links Chinese school district, School District 23 and Okanagan College

The agreement will facilitate student and instructor exchanges

Kootnekoff: Why Battle Goliath?

Have you ever been so upset at being wronged, but thought better… Continue reading

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Video: South Okanagan choir ready for Carnegie Hall debut

17-member choir invited to perform Joseph Martin and Mark Hayes The Winter Rose at Carnegie Hall

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 2,000 guests on first day of the season

The resort also opened its new Des Schumann Gondola today for excited guests

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Most Read