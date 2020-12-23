Okanagan Spirits Distilleries in Vernon and Kelowna provided 999 hot meals to missions in the two cities for the less fortunate, courtesy of Holiday Hot Meals campaign. (OK Spirits photo)

Okanagan Spirits Distilleries in Vernon and Kelowna provided 999 hot meals to missions in the two cities for the less fortunate, courtesy of Holiday Hot Meals campaign. (OK Spirits photo)

Okanagan distillery brews up hot meals for the needy

Okanagan Spirits’ Holiday Hot Meals campaign yields 999 meals for missions in Vernon, Kelowna

Vernon-based Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, with help from its clients, has made those hungry at Christmas have a full belly of food.

The distillery was able to donate the equivalent of 999 hot meals to the local missions in each of the communities where their distilleries operate; the Upper Room Mission in Vernon and the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

“We launch this campaign each year on Black Friday to put a different kind of twist on the usual mad consumerism that is wrapped up in that day and the whole holiday spending push,” says Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery. “It’s really quite simple; we ‘pay it forward’ by donating on behalf of those who wish to treat themselves with a fine whisky, but also like to know that their purchase goes towards making the holidays a little bit nicer for those that are less fortunate.”

The Holiday Hot Meals campaign has the distillery donating three hot meals for every bottle sold in their special cask-strength Laird of Fintry whisky release.

The local family-run distillery started this charitable initiative in 2019 in an effort to give back to members in their local communities who they felt could use a bit of a lift during the holiday season. The campaign is now in its second year and is continuing to grow thanks to the tremendous “buy local” movement which is alive and well in the Okanagan Valley.

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits named world’s best, earns nod from Premier


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsDistilleries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Okanagan Spirits Distilleries in Vernon and Kelowna provided 999 hot meals to missions in the two cities for the less fortunate, courtesy of Holiday Hot Meals campaign. (OK Spirits photo)
Okanagan distillery brews up hot meals for the needy

Okanagan Spirits’ Holiday Hot Meals campaign yields 999 meals for missions in Vernon, Kelowna

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

The Prestige Vernon Lodge was featured as a prize destination on the hit CBS game show The Price Is Right Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon Lodge, Kelowna featured as prize package on The Price Is Right

A vacation package at the Vernon hotel was listed as a prize on the hit CBS game show Wednesday

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
SPCA refuses to return seized animals to Princeton area breeder

Review board finds owner liable for $250k in society costs

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Quiet holiday season at Kelowna International Airport

The second wave of COVID-19 has reduced traveller traffic at the airport

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

It’s time to start checking out the Christmas light displays in Trout Creek and vote for your favourites. (File photo)
EDITORIAL: Discovering new ways to celebrate

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect this year’s seasonal celebrations

Paulina Pekova pictured on Dec. 23 appealing for information in relation to the death of her brother, Joseph Pek. (RCMP)
‘Joe deserves justice’: Family of Kelowna man stabbed at 2009 party appeals for information

October 20 marked the 11th anniversary of the death of Kelowna’s Joseph… Continue reading

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

Most Read