Maven Lane daycare has closed doors to all members except for those who are essential service providers in light of COVID-19, effective Friday, March 20 at 5L30 p.m. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

Okanagan daycare supporting essential service providers amid COVID-19

Vernon’s Maven Lane has closed its doors to all other members as of 5:30 p.m. March 20

A Vernon daycare has closed its doors to all members except for those who are essential service providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maven Lane Early Childhood Centre’s Vernon location has been shut down as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. It’s Coldstream location will be open Monday, March 23 to support essential service providers who are in need of child care.

Essential services vary between sector but are generally recognized as services critical to preserving life, health and basic societal functioning. In light of the pandemic, definitions of essential services have broadened.

“We’ve had grocery store clerks send in applications, gas station attendants, food delivery, (and) we haven’t turned anyone away at this point,” said executive director Hollie Henderson.

The B.C. government is providing financial aid to child care providers, helping day cares stay open to support essential service workers during the pandemic.

“The British Columbia government is taking steps to support the child care sector while ensuring parents who must work during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have access to child care, with new funding for providers,” the province announced Friday.

For additional information, contact Hollie Henderson at ed@mavenlane.org or by calling 250-558-9963 ext. 201.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Vernon bride-to-be may be forced to postpone as fiancé stuck on cruise

READ MORE: Vernon teachers back to school after spring break

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ChildcareCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says
Next story
Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Just Posted

West Kelowna council moves meeting to adapt for social distancing

The March 24 meeting will now be at Westbank Lions Hall but closed to the public

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Teachers, support workers to return to Central Okanagan schools after spring break

Upon return, staff will begin planning to implement programs for off‐site learning

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $10,000 in time of need

The donation was from a fundraiser challenge hosted by Trellis Social Enterprise

City of Kelowna closes several in-person services, will be offered remotely

City hall remains open by appointment only

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Okanagan daycare supporting essential service providers amid COVID-19

Vernon’s Maven Lane has closed its doors to all other members as of 5:30 p.m. March 20

Kootnekoff: 8 basic employment law concepts during times of mass hysteria

States of emergency have been declared with COVID-19 spread

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort closes amid COVID-19

Resort’s closure comes into effect at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Border with U.S. now temporarily closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

Most Read