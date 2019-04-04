Okanagan cyclist injured after crashing in construction zone

Keep your head up when cycling in construction zones

Emergency responders were at the scene tending to an injured cyclist at Lakeshore Drive and Front Street on Thursday afternoon in Penticton. (Jordyn Thomson — Western News)

Penticton RCMP are reminding to pay close attention to construction zones after a cyclist was injured.

On Thursday afternoon a cyclist went through a construction zone and couldn’t make it over a ditch, which was marked and had flaggers and construction crews on scene. The cyclist crashed their bike and was taken to hospital for examination.

“This is a good reminder to keep your head up when cycling and be aware of construction zones,” said Const. James Grandy.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.