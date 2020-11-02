The City of Vernon is reminding all residents to take care on city roadways now that the days are shorter and nights longer thanks to Sunday’s time change. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is reminding all residents to take care on city roadways now that the days are shorter and nights longer thanks to Sunday’s time change. (City of Vernon photo)

Okanagan city gives ‘heads-up’ to residents after time change

Days are now shorter, nights now longer, so city reminds residents to be careful on local roadways

Thanks to the time change this past weekend, the days are shorter and the nights are longer.

And the City of Vernon is reminding all with a ‘heads-up’ to take care of each other on local roads.

“Many people are choosing to walk and ride their bikes to keep active and get around,” said Angela Broadbent, active transportation coordinator for the City of Vernon. “As we head into the winter, there are things we can all do to keep these activities safe and enjoyable.”

Drivers should keep their heads up for people walking and riding bikes at all times, especially near bike lanes or pathways, downtown, and even more so in low light. Check both ways before you turn across a bike lane or move through an intersection. People may need to walk or bike further from the curb to avoid puddles or debris, so give them extra space when you need to pass them.

READ MORE: ‘No manual or checklist’ Yukon ditching fall time change this year

Wearing bright or reflective clothing while you walk will make you more visible. And don’t forget reflectors or lights on your pet’s collar will help keep our four-legged friends safe.

“It’s best to walk facing traffic when you are on a street with no sidewalks,” said Broadbent.

Year-round cycling means taking extra care.

Layer up for changing temperatures and use a strong white headlight and red taillight. Be prepared to choose a quieter route, such as a multi-use path or quiet street, and adjust your speed. Ride at least one metre from the curb to avoid wet leaves or puddles that can make you slip. And studded winter tires can be used for the colder months.

For more information on road safety tips, visit www.vernon.ca/headsup. You can also visit the Community Safety Office downtown at 3010 31st Ave.

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Association unveils new bike corral


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ethics committee shuts down new effort to examine Trudeau, wife’s speaking contracts
Next story
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Karis is one of 10 Canadian charities participating in a nation-wide philanthropic contest. (Karis Support Society)
Kelowna charity vying to win $100,000 donation

Karis Support Society is one of ten Canadian charities in the contest

The RDCO's 2020-2024 financial plan has been approved. (File)
Masks required in Regional District of Central Okanagan buildings

All visitors to indoor RDCO facilities are now required to wear masks

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file
Small plane crashes at Kelowna Airport

The lone occupant of the aircraft suffered minor injuries

Ant.
Morning Start: There’s an ant that only lives in a 14-block section of New York City and nowhere else on Earth

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Driver accused in fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash to stand trial in Kelowna

The crash left one person dead and two severely injured

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

The City of Vernon is reminding all residents to take care on city roadways now that the days are shorter and nights longer thanks to Sunday’s time change. (City of Vernon photo)
Okanagan city gives ‘heads-up’ to residents after time change

Days are now shorter, nights now longer, so city reminds residents to be careful on local roadways

RCMP file photo (Black Press file photo)
Merritt man who allegedly pointed gun taken down in high-risk arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested on scene

Most Read