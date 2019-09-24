Two barriers have been set up to stop drivers from using Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country remains closed after it unexpectedly eroded

The road has been assessed by a geological engineer and re-construction has begun

Okanagan Centre Road West, in Lake Country, remains closed after heavy rain caused it to unexpectedly slide last week.

According to photos shared online, half of a lane eroded towards the lake making it unsafe to drive.

As a result, the road has been closed between Lake Stone Drive and the Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour.

One Lake Country resident said hundreds of feet eroded towards the lake, including earth and trees.

The District of Lake Country said it is taking steps to fix the damage.

READ MORE: Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

“It resulted in quite a detour for some people that are used to going down there,” said Lake Country communications officer Karen Miller.

“That area where it is located is not heavily populated, but people do use that road to access Glenmore and now will have to go back towards Camp Road.”

The district has had a geotechnical engineer assess the damage and re-construction has started.

In the meantime, there are two concrete barriers blocking the road.

There is no timeline for when the road will be reopened.

More to come.

