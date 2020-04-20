Okanagan Cannabis Shop opens on 420

A total of six storefront retailers who qualify for the cannabis equity program have been approved by The City. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

West Kelowna cannabis company, Flora Cannabis, opened its first shop in the Okanagan on Monday and the timing couldn’t be more fitting.

Monday marked 4/20, the day regarded as the international celebration of cannabis.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Flora’s doors are open to limited customers of up to six at a time to comply with current health regulations. Flora’s has also made it possible to purchase its products online, which can be picked up at the store.

This marks the first of eight Flora locations across B.C., with six more set to open in the Okanagan.

“We are an Okanagan company and we’ve strived to create a brand and a retail experience to reflect the unique cannabis culture in our community,” said Flora’s president and longtime Kelowna resident, Matt Dober.

“We’re confident that our flagship location opening in West Kelowna will set the standard for our other 6 Okanagan locations in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.”

Flora’s features a selection of flower, edibles, oils, accessories and more. But Dober says its people are what separates Flora’s from the rest.

“Okanagan residents should come to expect the same great experience in each of our stores. Whether it’s their first or fiftieth time inside a cannabis shop, we want our customers to feel welcomed and comfortable here.”

The West Kelowna shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 201 – 3710 Hoskins Rd, right next to T-Bones Fresh Meat Market. With several more shops opening soon, Flora is also currently hiring staff. Visit their website for details.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

