Okanagan businesses evacuated after potentially explosive situation

Several downtown Vernon businesses were evacuated Wednesday morning after a car hit a natural gas line.

The vehicle hit the line in the alley behind Surplus Herby’s around 10 a.m.

RCMP quickly blocked off the area, including 32nd Avenue and the entire perimeter.

“They were telling people not to start their cars or it could blow us up,” said Chelsey Langlois, who was working at the nearby OK Tire.

“You could hear it hissing.”

FortisBC is now on scene and addressing the situation.

The gas line has been turned off, the area has been cleared and nearby shops are back to business.

