Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair celebrates 20 years

The 20th annual Okanagan Vintage Tractor and Machinery show saw some engines dating back to over i 100 years in Kelowna Saturday and Sunday.

Community members gathered for a BBQ, kids train rides and to view tractors, vintage cars and steam engine displays.

The show is put on my the Okanagan Antique Power Club as a way to preserve history. “We don’t want to forget about where we came from, a lot of the people you see here are seniors and they reminisce about this tractor when they were a kid and they are never going to forget it, it’s a lot of great memories,” said spokesperson Shane Nicholls.

The entry fee was a donation wth a suggested amount of $6 dollars per child and $20 per adult. All proceeds went towards Father Pandosy Mission site.

The Vintage Car Club of Canada joined fundraising efforts with donations going towards setting up school scholarships for students.

Locals had the opportunity to showcase their vintage mechanics by entering their tractors, engines and cars into the fair.

“I’ve collected vintage tractors for some time and I entered my 1949 tractor, some small manual engines and a very unusual little apple peeler I just found,” said vintage tractor owner Roger Plester.

Here is a looks at some of Kelowna’s heritage.

