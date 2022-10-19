Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Official results in for Kelowna municipal election

Council will be officially sworn in at the Inaugural Meeting on Monday, Nov. 7

The City of Kelowna has released the official results for the 2022 general local election.

Laura Bentley, chief election officer, has determined the results and declared the following candidates elected for the 2022-2026 term:

Mayor:

  • Tom Dyas (21,328 votes)

Councillors:

  • Ron Cannan (17,152 votes)
  • Loyal Wooldridge (14,700 votes)
  • Rick Webber (11,795 votes)
  • Gord Lovegrove (11,609 votes)
  • Mohini Singh (11,585 votes)
  • Luke Stack (11,421 votes)
  • Charlie Hodge (11,374 votes)
  • Maxine DeHart (11,218 votes)

School District No. 23 Board of Education Trustees:

  • Julia Fraser (13,599 votes)
  • Wayne Broughton (13,387 votes)
  • Lee-Ann Tiede (12,258 votes)
  • Val Johnson (12,003 votes)

The official results confirmed a discrepancy in the previously reported results for the Okanagan College Advance poll. Results from mail ballots received at voting locations prior to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 are also included in the official results. There is no change in those elected to office.

Council will be officially sworn in at the Inaugural Meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The event is open to the public.

Council’s first Regular Meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 14 followed by the first Public Hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

READ MORE: West Kelowna election recount results in no change

READ MORE: Big White electoral boundary still a slippery slope

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022KelownaMunicipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Big White electoral boundary still a slippery slope
Next story
B.C. tables new legislation promising ‘stronger oversight’ of health professionals

Just Posted

Black Press File Photo
Fun furry facts with friends during Kelowna’s Animal Amigo Trivia

Tom Dyas was handed the ‘keys to Rutland’ after winning the Kelowna mayoral race in the 2022 election. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Official results in for Kelowna municipal election

Prospera Place (Photo - @bensteiner00/Twitter)
Prospera Place launching new VIP experience with Kelowna winery

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission from left, Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer (chair); Linda Tynan, local government management consultant, and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer. (Thom Barker photo)
Big White electoral boundary still a slippery slope