Kelowna’s newly renovated City Park Water Park will receive an official re-opening on Friday, July 5 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. (Al Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

Official reopening celebration for Kelowna’s City Park Water Park

The water park recently received major renovations following significant flood damage in 2017

Kelowna’s newly renovated City Park Water Park will have its official reopening next week.

Waterplay Solutions Corp., a local aquatic play manufacturer who was the original supplier for the water park when it was first built, worked with their agency partner RecTec Industries to contribute new aquatic play features to the project.

“The updated water park design is a nature theme that complements the surrounding landscape of City Park. New features include large misting grasses, a towering Ladybug Soaker, spraying woodland critters, and spray cannons disguised as wildflowers. The park also kept the popular slide activity tower which was added to the space in 2014,” stated the City of Kelowna in a release.

READ MORE: Lawn bowling charity tournament to hit Kelowna next month

READ MORE: Bait bike deployments lead to arrests in Kelowna

The park was damaged by the floods in 2017 and needed several repairs including new water delivery and disposal systems, which are now flood resistant.

The overall cost of the renovations to re-open the water park was $410,000 and was covered by an insurance claim.

City Park Water Park is open to members of the public daily throughout the summer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including weekends.

