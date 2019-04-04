The City of Kelowna has begun construction work to remove the Ogopogo statue in City Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

An Ogogopo statue is being removed from Kelowna City Park’s water park

An iconic Kelowna lake monster will no longer have a home in City Park.

Construction workers are now tearing down an Ogopogo statue in the city’s downtown water park, citing safety concerns.

READ MORE: Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

“The Ogopogo structure was originally designed and installed in 1990—it’s concrete, 53-feet long and 8-feet at the highest point —and current codes and standards do not permit climbable features at spray parks,” said Scott Bushell, a city engineer.

“It wasn’t a decision we took lightly, but to promote safety and play-based learning it will have to be removed.”

The removal of Ogopogo was revealed Tuesday when plans for the new waterpark design were released.

READ MORE: Say so long to Ogopogo: Kelowna water park staple set for destruction

The beloved structure has been at the park for 30 years. The news was not well received by Kelowna residents and overall fans of the park’s peaceful sea creature.

READ MORE: City Park Waterpark temporarily closed

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police, FBI trying to verify teen is Cincinnati boy missing since 2011
Next story
Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Just Posted

Crash in Kelowna neighbourhood, significant damage

RCMP have blocked off a section of Rifle Road as they work to clear a two vehicle crash that left significant damage.

UPDATE: Body pulled from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

$1,000 meal to be launched at Kelowna seafood restaurant

The Grand Daddy, served at The Table Cafe, will fill the bellies of eight to 12 people

Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

An Ogogopo statue is being removed from Kelowna City Park’s water park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Police ID woman, 32, as victim in broad daylight Lower Mainland shooting

The woman on life support is 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen

Okanagan cyclist injured after crashing in construction zone

Keep your head up when cycling in construction zones

Video: Handmade homes will help feathered friends on foreshore

Shuswap student-built birdhouses installed along Salmon Arm Bay

One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

Crash leaves truck in ditch on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Emergency personnel are on scene

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Most Read