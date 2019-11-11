October 2019 Vernon’s coldest on record

This past month of October was the coldest since at least 1989

Vernon had its coldest month of October on record in 2019, according to RolfsWeather.ca. (Photo: Roxane Clediere/Unsplash)

If this past October felt especially chilly to you, it’s because it was.

This year Vernon had its coldest month of October since at least 1989, when the city’s average temperatures started being recorded.

With an average temperature of 5.64 degrees, the month was two one-hundredths of a degree cooler than October 2009, the second coldest October on record.

A list of Vernon’s 10 coldest Octobers was posted on Twitter by YVE-Weather-Records. The account belongs to Rolf Campbell, an Ottawa-based weather historian who uses statistics from Environment Canada to generate alerts and forecasts across Canada, posting them on social media.

#Vernon just had its coldest October since records began (by avg. hourly temp). pic.twitter.com/h9OPfrAmNy — YVE Weather Records (@YVE_Weather) November 4, 2019

It’s the third October in a row to crack the top 10 list: October 2017’s average of 6.35 degrees ranks sixth, while 2018’s average of 6.71 degrees ranks seventh.

According to Campbell’s statistical analysis, the normal average temperature for a Vernon October is between 6.05 and 9.08 degrees, making this year’s average certifiably chilly.

#Vernon's average temperature this October was 5.64°C, below the normal range of 6.05➞9.08°C. pic.twitter.com/V8fpoJknpd — YVE Weather Records (@YVE_Weather) November 3, 2019

A software designer in Kanata, Ottawa, Campbell has Twitter accounts for 26 Canadian cities which regularly churn out weather statistics. His Twitter accounts can be found on his website at RolfsWeather.ca.

