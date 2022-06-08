Numerous downtown Penticton businesses had windows smashed overnight

It appears the smashed windows was an act of vandalism not to gain access

Numerous businesses in downtown Penticton had their windows smashed Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Numerous businesses in downtown Penticton had their windows smashed overnight Wednesday.

Five businesses in the 400 to 600 block of Main Street had windows smashed and Interior Health’s Mental Wellness Centre in the 200 block of Martin was hit. Another business on Westminster also has a smashed window.

RCMP confirm they attended the Interior Health centre on Martin Street where the front windows were smashed but nothing appeared to be taken from the business.

“If there were any other properties that were victims, they’re encouraged to report it,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP.

If your business was one that was damaged or if you have any other information that could assist the RCMP you can contact the Penticton Detachment through their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

Five businesses along Main Street had their window smashed Tuesday night. (Monique Tamminga)

