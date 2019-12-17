Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing is ongoing. (File)

‘Not things most teachers would do’: Psychologist says Furman had poor teacher-student boundaries

Dr. Matthew Burnett described Furman’s interactional style as juvenile

Bradley Furman showed emotion during the second day of his sentencing proceedings today as a clinical psychologist spoke about a pre-sentence report submitted to the court.

Furman, who is in the midst of a sentencing hearing for sexually exploiting his former student, asked the sheriff to bring some tissues to the prisoner’s box as Dr. Matthew Burnett described Furman as having “poor teacher-student boundaries.”

READ MORE: ‘I hate you’: Student tells former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited her

According to Burnett, who was being questioned by Crown counsellor David Grabavac, Furman accepted rides from adolescent girls and added them on social media outlets such as Snapchat.

“These are not things most teachers would do,” said Burnett.

He continued by describing Furman’s interactional style as juvenile and saying there was an air of naivety to his demeanour throughout their interviews.

“Furman presents as somewhat less emotionally mature than most his age,” he said.

“There was a disparity between his then circumstances and his attitude. He was very positive in his presentation.”

Throughout the interviews, Furman said he could be himself when he was with adolescents, while he couldn’t with adults.

“Emotional congruence with those age brackets shows risk of sexually offending and reoffending,” said Burnett.

Yesterday the court heard the Crown’s case against Furman.

According to the Crown, Furman pursued a relationship with a student at Mount Boucherie Secondary School where he work, which included at least nine acts of sexual intercourse and two instances of oral sex, occurring in both Furman’s classroom and home.

The Grade 12 student, who was 17 years old at the time, has not been identified.

The Crown is seeking a 71-month sentence, less 167 days for time served.

READ MORE: Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

READ MORE: Psych assessment ordered for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Grabavac told the court the relationship began when the girl was 17 and Furman was 28. They began speaking on social media during spring break in 2018. Topics of discussion included video games of mutual interest as well as Furman’s marital issues, to which the girl provided advice.

“This is not a Hallmark channel love story,” Grabavac said.

“It’s not two teenagers; it’s not two people on a level playing field.

“It was a calculated, deliberate attack for (Furman’s) own sexual gratification.”

Grabavac spent much of Monday vaguely poring through thousands of messages between the two, which he described as increasingly sexual as conversations progressed.

The Crown requested the sealing of details of the messages for the duration of the sentencing hearing. Grabavac, however, referenced messages in which Furman asked the girl for nude photos and other instances of sexting.

The relationship’s secrecy unravelled as Furman called the girl out of two classes on May 1, 2018. This prompted suspicion from Furman’s co-workers, who brought the matter to school administrators.

Upon watching security footage of the two walking “too close,” the school’s principal and vice-principal had conversations with Furman and the girl separately.

The girl told the principal of the messages and the eventual progression into a sexual relationship.

Furman was asked by school administrators to show the messages but he refused. According to the Crown, the school’s principal told Furman he would be fired if he destroyed the communications.

Grabavac said there is evidence he attempted to do precisely that.

Grabavac alleged following the conversations with the administration, Furman asked the girl to delete all correspondence and the associated accounts.

Investigators subsequently obtained 2,700 pages of messages, some of which point to the relationship continuing for another 13 months after the initial arrest in May 2018.

Since then, Furman has been arrested four times for breaching conditions of his bail, specifically for making contact with the girl and members of her family. Grabavac said Furman had lied 122 times about disobeying court orders.

The girl initially participated in the continuation of the relationship, admitting she thought his actions came from a place of love and even proposing to the courts in a Nov. 1, 2018 letter that contact should be allowed to be re-established.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twit0ter.

Previous story
B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Just Posted

Two gymnastics coaches raise money for Kelowna charity

Two coaches from Kelowna Gymnastix want to raise $5,000 for Her International

‘Not things most teachers would do’: Psychologist says Furman had poor teacher-student boundaries

Dr. Matthew Burnett described Furman’s interactional style as juvenile

Festive flashmob breaks out at Westbank Superstore

Staff and customers were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

Former registered massage therapist in Kelowna wants hearing made public

Robert Morgan was accused of professional misconduct in 2017

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and even Chewbacca turn up for the debut

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Scopes on crossbows, wireless trail cameras out in proposed changes to B.C. hunting regs

New regulations include longer waterfowl season in the Okangan, bans on hunting with spears

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

Kickstarter launched for new Revelstoke ski map

It’s the second edition to a map originally published in 2015 of Rogers Pass

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

Most Read