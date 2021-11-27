North Okanagan-Shuswap school boards not ready to decide on vaccine policy

School districts 83 and 22 waiting on more data before deciding on whether to make vaccines mandatory

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District is waiting for more information before deciding whether to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff.

Following this week’s board of education meeting, trustees have directed administration to acquire more data from Interior Health and to proceed with a consultation process involving employee groups, Indigenous rightsholders, and the community.

School District 83’s wait-and-see stance on vaccine mandates mirrors that of the Vernon School District. Superintendent Christine Perkins said the Vernon board is still gathering and considering data before making a decision.

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusSchoolsvaccines