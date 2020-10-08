Vernon School District superintendent Joe Rogers can add pandemic to his list of events dealt with in his 39 years in the schools before retiring at the end of this school year. (Video screenshot)

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

After nearly 40 years in school, Vernon’s top pupil is retiring his pencil.

Superintendent Joe Rogers has announced his retirement, effective July 31, 2021.

Rogers spent 27 years with the Vernon School District, serving as vice principal, principal, director of instruction and is currently in his eighth year as superintendent. But his teaching career spans 39 years, having previously come from Vancouver and Nanaimo.

The best part of it all was, “working with passionate teachers and seeing students flourish in school and after graduation.”

And at 62 years old, Rogers is ready for “more time for my family.”

But he’s sticking it out until the end of the current school year, giving the school board sufficient lead time to recruit and hire a new superintendent.

“It has been my personal pleasure, as it has been for all trustees and staff, to have worked along with Joe as the district progressed and improved,” board chairperson Robert Lee said. “Joe’s leadership has focused on our students, schools and staff, making School District #22 a great place to learn.”

Along with his role in the Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville schools, Rogers has also been the Director of the Thompson Okanagan Superintendents’ Association, a BC School Superintendents board member and served on the Provincial Learning Advisory Committee. Locally Rogers has been on the Boys and Girls Club Advisory Committee, has received the Rick Hansen Community Difference Maker Award, and is a Champion of the Child Award recipient.

