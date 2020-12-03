Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)

North Okanagan robbery suspect leaves empty handed, and gets caught

Armed suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets from Vernon Street business

An armed man who demanded cash and lottery tickets from a Lumby store, but left with nothing, has been arrested.

Police have identified and arrested the person responsible for the Nov. 24 robbery at a business in the 2000-block of Vernon Street at around 6:45 a.m.

A lone suspect, armed with a weapon, entered the business and demanded cash and lottery tickets from an employee. When the employee reached to activate an alarm, the suspect immediately fled the scene. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the business, however, efforts to locate the suspect, were unsuccessful. The employee of the business provided a detailed description of the suspect and an involved vehicle.

“Information provided by the witness, in addition to video surveillance from the business, was used by investigators to identify a person of interest,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Further work by the investigator confirmed the person’s involvement in the crime and has subsequently led to their arrest.”

Danny John Charette, 57, is charged with one count of robbery and has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

RCMP

