An out-of-province driver in the process of moving to B.C. was tabbed with going 164 km/h. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook)

North Okanagan police impound vehicle going 164 km/h

The driver, in the process of moving to B.C., was given a hefty fine and lost his vehicle for a week

It was a rough way to kick-start a new move to British Columbia.

An out-of-province driver, said to be in the process of moving to B.C., was caught speeding by a BC Highway Patrol Officer going 164 kilometres an hour.

The driver was given a hefty $483 fine and lost his vehicle for a week after being busted outside of Falkland Wednesday afternoon.

“Not a great way to start your B.C. adventure,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

BC Highway Patrol continues to urge motorists to obey speed limits and to drive defensively.

