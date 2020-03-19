North Okanagan man’s tires slashed while fishing

“Fishing was good, expensive fish though: two new tires and a tow to Lumby”

It was an expensive ice fishing trip for a North Okanagan man, whose tires were slashed at Echo Lake. (Black Press photo)

A Cherryville man’s ice fishing trip turned extra frosty recently.

Walter Gedaschke was at Echo Lake Monday morning when he returned to his car to find his wheels slashed.

“What a nice person, thanks,” said Gedaschke sarcastically.

The incident took place around 8:30/9 a.m., according to Gedaschke, who saw a male in his mid-20s driving a dark minivan, possibly Toyota.

“He slashed the two front tires. Luckily the other two fishermen gave me a ride to a house down the road as I had no cell service. The nice lady let me use her phone and I called a tow truck.”

The men had been out fishing for approximately four hours when Gedaschke returned to find his 2005 Pontiac Grand Am sitting lower than usual.

He declined to report the incident to RCMP.

“No point I don’t think, never had much luck with that in the past.”

On the plus side, he did manage to catch a break on the lake, although it was a costly venture.

“Fishing was good, expensive fish though: two new tires and a tow to Lumby.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan police suspend fingerprinting amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Overnight crash closes highway north of Vernon

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.