The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016. Vernon man William Schneider, who was found guilty of murder, is set to appeal in May 2020. (Vancouver Police Department photo)

North Okanagan man found guilty of murder to appeal

William Victor Schneider to return to court in relation to Japanese exchange student murder

A Vernon man found guilty of murdering a Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa has an appeal date set for this spring.

William Victor Schneider, born in 1967, will return to court on May 14, 2020, according to B.C. Court of Appeal. His appeal will be heard in front of three provincial judges.

Kogawa, 30, was reported missing Sept. 12, 2016, after having last been seen in Burnaby four days prior. Video footage surfaced showing the pair walking together the day she disappeared.

Her body was discovered Sept. 29, 2016, on the grounds of the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street.

Schneider was arrested the same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.

