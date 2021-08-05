There is no stopping on Highway 97 through Falkland and Westwold due to the wildfire in the area. (DriveBC dashcam)

North Okanagan highways impacted by wildfires

Travel advisories mean motorists cannot stop in fire zone

Those travelling some North Okanagan highways are reminded not to stop in wildfire areas.

Travel advisories are in place on Highway 97 between Salmon River and Barnhartvale roads for 51 kilometres due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

There is also an advisory on Highway 97A in Sicamous between Mara Heights and Mervyn roads.

The roads are open but DriveBC reminders motorists: “All through traffic cannot stop inside the noted area and must carry on due to wildfire conditions.”

Highway 97A between Sicamous and Enderby (through Grindrod) remains closed between Emeny Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage for 28.2 kilometres. A detour is in effect via Highway 97B.

