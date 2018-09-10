North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

The Regional District of North Okanagan has lifted the campfire ban within the region as of Monday, Sept. 10.

“As a result of the precipitation and moist weather conditions over the last few days, the risk in fire fuels and wildfires has decreased immensely,” the District said in a release.

“Residents are now able to have campfires in the area but are encouraged to use extreme caution and safety in all fire use.”

The fire ban went into effect July 26.

The District said this only relates to the allowance of campfires, chimneys, outdoor stoves and other portable apparatus that is not CSA or ULC approved. As per the fire regulation set by the Kamloops Fire Centre, Category 2 and 3 fires are still prohibited, along with the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, exploding targets and tiki torches or similar.

The fire ban for the City of Vernon was lifted Friday, Sept. 7.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing
Next story
Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Just Posted

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

A chilly weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

RCMP chase down alleged arsonist

The man was apprehended before reaching a wooded area

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

B.C. locations listed among top beer cities in Canada

Expedia.ca reveals their list of the Best Beer Town in Canada

Help sought for kitten struck by vehicle in the Shuswap

SPCA seeks donations for procedure to repair serious injuries

Video: Two plays, one show, to be held in mysterious Kelowna locations this fall

New Vintage Theatre’s fall Starry Nights theatre has begun

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Most Read