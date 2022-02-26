North Okanagan Cycling Society pushing for bike park at Kin Race Track

Petition for ‘bike playground’ in Vernon has more than 1,100 signatures

The North Okanagan Cycling Society has launched a petition calling for a bike park to be built in Vernon. The petition has 1,154 signatures as of Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2022. (Change.org photo)

As Vernon council deliberates on what to do with the former site of the Kin Race Track, a local group of cycling enthusiasts is making a case for a bike park to be built.

Members of the youth programs and development committee of the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) will present to council on Monday, Feb. 28, with a pitch to have a mountain bike skills park included in plans for the Kin Race Track site.

An online petition to have a bike park built in Vernon has garnered more than 1,100 signatures as of Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26.

“Biking is one of the fastest-growing sports, thriving for its ability to encourage outdoor community, exercise, and fun. In 2021, Vernon was the 11th most-ridden city in Canada, and 23rd in the world,” the petition states, adding NOCS grew by 500 members last year alone.

The society is pointing to successful bike park builds by other cities, including the Kamloops Bike Ranch, Langford’s Jordie Lunn Bike Park and Nanaimo’s Stevie Smith Memorial Park. A 55-page bicycle facilities strategy document from 2007 will be presented to council Monday.

“Having this bike playground in town will allow for greater accessibility for all youth, and give them a healthy environment to spend their free time and develop their bike skills over a longer season,” the petition reads.

Plans for how to develop the Kin Race Track lands remain undecided. So far, council has agreed on features including a wetland area trail network (which was in the original plan), a third ice sheet at Kal Tire Place plus an outdoor skating rink, two artificial turf playing fields, a skate park, domed 100,000 square foot field house, outdoor sports courts and two baseball diamonds.

On Feb. 14, council voted in favour of a revised process and timeline for the development of the Kin Race Track Athletic Park.

READ MORE: Majority of Vernon council envisions sports park at Kin Race Track site

READ MORE: Affordable housing bulldozed from Vernon Kin Race Track plans

Brendan Shykora

Biking