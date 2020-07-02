Sherri Black and her 20-year-old son took it upon themselves to censor a noose spray painted on a neighbourhood fence in the 4300 block of 19th Avenue on Thursday, July 2. (Sherri Black - contributed)

Noose graffiti not tolerated by Vernon resident

Woman, son paint over hateful image painted on neighbourhood fence

A Vernon resident was appalled to see a hateful image spray-painted on a fence in her community Thursday.

Sherri Black took it upon herself to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, July 2, to report graffiti which portrayed a noose on a fence in the 4300 block of 19th Avenue.

After being told by the officer it was the strata’s responsibility to remove the tagging, Black decided she couldn’t wait and the image had to go immediately.

“I told the officer that if reports of someone spray painting the fence came in, it was me, getting rid of the noose,” Black said.

She said she was disappointed the officer who attended couldn’t do anything more about the graffiti.

“I don’t care that people spray paint here,” Black said. “But this won’t be tolerated.”

She and her 20-year-old son took it upon themselves to censor the image associated with hate, racism and intolerance.

A noose was spray painted on a fence in a Vernon neighbourhood sometime before July 2, 2020. It has since been covered up by a local who won’t ‘tolerate’ that type of imagery. (Sherri Black - contributed)

