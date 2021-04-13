Non-stop flights between Ottawa and Kelowna to be offered this summer

Starting Aug. 4, Flair Airlines will be offering non-stop service routes between Ottawa and Kelowna, with one-way flights starting as low as $59 with taxes and fees included.

The new route — which is only scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays — is part of the independent ultra low-cost carrier’s (ULCC) expansion of their service across the country. With 13 new aircraft being added to their fleet this year, the airline’s network is looking to include 19 destinations by the summer.

“Growing our service by connecting two iconic destinations on each side of the country is an important step in our bringing low fares and affordable travel options to more Canadians,” said Stephen Jones, the president and CEO of Flair Airlines. “We know there is a need for ULCC service as travel begins to return and connecting two cities that are year-round destinations will ensure Canadians can explore their country affordably all year long.”

Bookings are now available for travel through Oct. 30, 2021, at flyflair.com.

