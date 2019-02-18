Nomination date set for Kelowna- Lake Country Conservatives

March 2 is the deadline for anyone who wants to run for the federal nomination

The official nomination period for Kelowna-Lake Country Conservatives was announced to party members this weekend.

The federal Conservatives have set March 2 as the deadline for anyone who wants to run for the federal nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country. They’ve also set March 9 as the cut off for getting the party membership needed to vote for the nomination. Voting day has not been set but it’s expected to be between March and April 15.

So far Just Tracy Gray and Renee Wasylyk are in the race.

Wasylyk announced her candidacy last August and said she thought it was time for a new generation of Conservatives to win back public support.

“I am an empowering leader, a visionary community believer, with a broad base of experience and a heart for our community and our future,” said Wasylyk. “It’s time for Kelowna-Lake Country to have a voice in Ottawa, and bring our best ideas forward.”

READ ALSO: DEVELOPER LOOKS FOR OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE KELOWNA

In addition to running Troika, which build residential developments across Western Canada, Wasylyk also sits on several community boards, including the Breakfast Club of Canada and First West Credit Union and has a long long list of volunteer efforts in Kelowna, including the Nature’s Trust of BC and Opera Kelowna’s advisory council. Former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark appointed Wasylyk to her Women’s Economic Council and she has also been recognized by several organizations and publications for her work in the development industry.

Gray, a former city councillor, made her intentions known last October.

“I started to seriously consider this when the current federal government was going to implement substantial tax changes without consultation or consideration of how it would hurt businesses, families and retirement planning,” she said at the time.

READ ALSO: READY TO RUN

Gray, the former owner and founder of Discover Wines in Kelowna, has served on several boards since winning a seat on council in 2014, including the Okanagan Basin Water Board—of which she is the chairwoman—the Regional District of Central Okanagan, the Okanagan Regional Library Board, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, the Okanagan Film Commission and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital Board.

She is also currently associated with four different small businesses in Western Canada, including a software start-up, a small trucking company in Alberta, a finance company and a gift-basket company.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions
Next story
Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

VIDEO: Massive elk herd runs across Washington State highway

Elk have been making an appearance in the Pacific Northwest

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Most Read