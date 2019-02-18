Nomination date set for Kelowna- Lake Country Conservatives

March 2 is the deadline for anyone who wants to run for the federal nomination

The official nomination period for Kelowna-Lake Country Conservatives was announced to party members this weekend.

The federal Conservatives have set March 2 as the deadline for anyone who wants to run for the federal nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country. They’ve also set March 9 as the cut off for getting the party membership needed to vote for the nomination. Voting day has not been set but it’s expected to be between March and April 15.

So far Just Tracy Gray and Renee Wasylyk are in the race.

Wasylyk announced her candidacy last August and said she thought it was time for a new generation of Conservatives to win back public support.

“I am an empowering leader, a visionary community believer, with a broad base of experience and a heart for our community and our future,” said Wasylyk. “It’s time for Kelowna-Lake Country to have a voice in Ottawa, and bring our best ideas forward.”

READ ALSO: DEVELOPER LOOKS FOR OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE KELOWNA

In addition to running Troika, which build residential developments across Western Canada, Wasylyk also sits on several community boards, including the Breakfast Club of Canada and First West Credit Union and has a long long list of volunteer efforts in Kelowna, including the Nature’s Trust of BC and Opera Kelowna’s advisory council. Former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark appointed Wasylyk to her Women’s Economic Council and she has also been recognized by several organizations and publications for her work in the development industry.

Gray, a former city councillor, made her intentions known last October.

“I started to seriously consider this when the current federal government was going to implement substantial tax changes without consultation or consideration of how it would hurt businesses, families and retirement planning,” she said at the time.

READ ALSO: READY TO RUN

Gray, the former owner and founder of Discover Wines in Kelowna, has served on several boards since winning a seat on council in 2014, including the Okanagan Basin Water Board—of which she is the chairwoman—the Regional District of Central Okanagan, the Okanagan Regional Library Board, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, the Okanagan Film Commission and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital Board.

She is also currently associated with four different small businesses in Western Canada, including a software start-up, a small trucking company in Alberta, a finance company and a gift-basket company.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.