No updates on Highway 3 closure near Princeton expected until Nov. 23

Flood waters have shuttered Highway 3 between Taylor Mill Rd and Old Hedley Rd. (BC Transportation/Twitter) A section of Highway 3 is missing following catastrophic floods near Princeton. (BC Transportation/Twitter)

There is no word on when Highway 3 will reopen after being shut down by flooding and mudslides.

Flooding has shuttered the highway between Taylor Mill Rd and Old Hedley Rd for 27.9 km (2 km east of Princeton to 6 km west of Hedley). The highway is also closed 17km east of hope due to a mudslide at Sunshine Valley and 4 km east of Fernie due to flooding.

DriveBC says there is no estimated time of opening for any of the closures. Updates are coming from the closure near Fernie at 4 p.m. today, (Nov. 17) and for Sunshine Valley Thursday morning. But there will be no update for the closure near Princeton until Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said the situation is deeply concerning for his community.

“My concern with that highway being shut down is the lack of access to medical services. Our ambulance station has been repositioned and we have just one ambulance in the community.”

RELATED: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

@SchislerCole

cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Flood