No snow, mild temperatures for Okanagan-Shuswap

There’s plenty of clouds in the Okanagan-Shuswap forecast for the next five days, as in this photograph of the Sicamous Beach, but there’s no snow expected to fall. -File photo.

It may be into December, but there’s no sign of the white stuff falling anytime soon and daytime temperatures in the Okanagan-Shuswap appear to be holding steady on the plus side.

In Salmon Arm, Environment Canada is not forecasting any snow – although it will remain cloudy and daytime temperatures will hover around 1 C.

Same goes for Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, none of which have any precipitation, either rain or snow, in the five-day forecast. Daytime temperatures in those centres are also predicted to remain around the 1 C mark, with the thermometer dipping just below freezing during the nights.

While the weather pattern is considered mild, it is not breaking any records. For Dec. 8, Environment Canada’s recorded high temperature in Penticton was 9.4 degrees, set in 1957. In Kelowna the record for Dec. 8 is 5.1 degrees, set in 2008; for Vernon it is 5.9 degrees, set in 1991 and Salmon Arm’s high temperature was 7.7 degrees set on Dec. 8, 2015.

While winter driving conditions are in place for the highways in the region, there are no specific problem areas at this time, although drivers are encouraged to be aware of possible foggy patches and slippery sections.