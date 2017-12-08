There’s plenty of clouds in the Okanagan-Shuswap forecast for the next five days, as in this photograph of the Sicamous Beach, but there’s no snow expected to fall. -File photo.

No snow, mild temperatures for Okanagan-Shuswap

You shouldn’t need your shovels anytime soon

It may be into December, but there’s no sign of the white stuff falling anytime soon and daytime temperatures in the Okanagan-Shuswap appear to be holding steady on the plus side.

In Salmon Arm, Environment Canada is not forecasting any snow – although it will remain cloudy and daytime temperatures will hover around 1 C.

Same goes for Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, none of which have any precipitation, either rain or snow, in the five-day forecast. Daytime temperatures in those centres are also predicted to remain around the 1 C mark, with the thermometer dipping just below freezing during the nights.

While the weather pattern is considered mild, it is not breaking any records. For Dec. 8, Environment Canada’s recorded high temperature in Penticton was 9.4 degrees, set in 1957. In Kelowna the record for Dec. 8 is 5.1 degrees, set in 2008; for Vernon it is 5.9 degrees, set in 1991 and Salmon Arm’s high temperature was 7.7 degrees set on Dec. 8, 2015.

While winter driving conditions are in place for the highways in the region, there are no specific problem areas at this time, although drivers are encouraged to be aware of possible foggy patches and slippery sections.

Previous story
Randy Bachman to headline Rock the Lake
Next story
Ground vegetation has impact on water resources

Just Posted

Lake Country couple struggles to find housing

After losing their home in a fire, a couple can’t find housing that accepts pets

No snow, mild temperatures for Okanagan-Shuswap

You shouldn’t need your shovels anytime soon

West Kelowna woman wins global award

West Kelowna Wine Tours won the global wine tour operation of the year award

B.C. wine industry fights for interprovincial trade in Supreme Court

Gerard Comeau likely never thought he would end up in the Supreme… Continue reading

Creating a community-based Kelowna farm

There’s room for market gardening, there’s room for a beekeeper and small fruits and other people…”

B.C. wine industry fights for interprovincial trade in Supreme Court

Gerard Comeau likely never thought he would end up in the Supreme… Continue reading

Penticton parent takes action on drug paraphernalia found at school

Drug paraphernalia and evidence people were living in a shed found at a Penticton school

A taste of Brazilian carnival in Vernon

Legendary Lake Monsters and Vernon Lodge present New Year’s Eve Carnival, Dec. 31

Ground vegetation has impact on water resources

UBCO researched published a study on changes in forest vegetation and how it affects water supplies

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Most Read