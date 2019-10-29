No one injured in Similkameen shooting

RCMP took a Hedley man into custody following what they believe was a targeted shooting in the small community early Friday morning. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP say it’s a “miracle” no one was injured in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a Hedley residence early Friday morning.

A 35-year-old resident of the small Similkameen Valley town was taken into custody following the incident after police from several detachments, from as far away as Penticton and including the RCMP police service dog, responded to reports of shots fired just after 2 a.m. outside a residence in the 900-block of Daly Avenue.

“Although the investigation is in its infancy, police indicate that numerous rounds of ammunition were fired at the home from a nearby location,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District in a news release. “Four adults and a small child were inside the home at the time.”

As a result of their investigation, police established an identity for their shooting suspect, who was taken into police custody without further incident at a secondary location.

Investigators of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment (PSOSRD) General Investigation Section (GIS) have assumed conduct of the ongoing criminal investigation and are being supported by forensic specialists.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

