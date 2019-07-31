No one injured after two vehicle collision on Richter Street

One vehicle was left mangled after an incidental collision at a busy Kelowna intersection.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 31, a shuttle bus and pickup truck collided in the southbound lane of Richter Street at the K.L.O Road intersection.
No injuries or charger were laid, according to officials on scene.
A collision between a shuttle bus and pickup truck on KLO Rd. and Richter St. is slowing traffic at Richter and KLO intersection. No injuries. Clean up of the vehicles is underway. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/YDMIp7wfpb
— Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 31, 2019
Traffic is moving slowly through the intersection. Drivers are to proceed with caution.
Tow trucks are en route.