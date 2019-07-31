No one injured after two vehicle collision on Richter Street

Two vehicle collision at the crossroads of Richter Street and K.L.O Road on July 31, at approximately 11:30 a.m. (Laryn Gilmour - Capital News)

One vehicle was left mangled after an incidental collision at a busy Kelowna intersection.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 31, a shuttle bus and pickup truck collided in the southbound lane of Richter Street at the K.L.O Road intersection.

No injuries or charger were laid, according to officials on scene.

Traffic is moving slowly through the intersection. Drivers are to proceed with caution.

Tow trucks are en route.

