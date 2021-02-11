The Penticton Indian Band has gone eight consecutive days without recording a new case of COVID-19. (Penticton Indian Band photo)

No new cases within South Okanagan Indigenous community for over a week

The PIB previously issued a ‘shelter at home’ order as a COVID-19 outbreak reached ‘crisis’ levels

Following an outbreak within the community, the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 in eight days.

The band’s health team conducted five tests Feb. 9 with all tests coming back negative. This is the eighth consecutive day without a positive test result for the PIB, according to a notice to the community posted to the band’s website Feb. 10.

The total number of cases within the PIB community reached 14 at one point, according to an update posted Feb. 3. The band’s chief and council issued a stay-at-home order for the entire community and closed facilities Feb. 1.

The band is now shifting its focus to reopening facilities.

“While we are preparing to reopen, we must consider the highest standards of prevention to ensure that we can continue serving you,” reads the notice to the community.

“We also remind everyone to remain vigilant and continue to follow the highest standards of safety practices and guidelines.”

