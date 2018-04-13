No mystery to orange rocks on Kelowna beach

As suspected, Mother Nature is the reason for the orange tinge to a local beach

Turns out the rocks along a stretch of Cedar Creek Park have taken on an orange tinge for perfectly natural reasons.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said the reddish-orange colour appearing on the rocks is a result of iron bacteria.

This type of iron bacteria precipitate happens frequently in the shallow water areas of local lakes.

As for the slimy film on the water around the rocks, that’s also a byproduct of nature and the life cycle of plants.

“Sometimes there is also blue-green oil like streaking around the red precipitate that people assume is oil or gas dumped in the environment,” said the spokesperson. “Most of the time it’s not, the streaks are actually natural oils from decaying plant material. The key observation is odour, or in this case, no odour (i.e. there is no gas odour present).”

It’s all noticeable because lake levels begin to drop this time of year and the snow melts off the foreshore, exposing the beaches.

READ MORE: HIGH FLOOD RISK

The reason for this year’s particularly low lake level is last year’s flooding.

“We’ve been dropping the lake by half-a-centimetre per day,” Shaun Reimer, section head for public safety and protection with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

“What we’ve been doing is really trying to hit those target levels. We’ve been manipulating the flow to continue to ensure that happens.”

Currently, Okanagan Lake is 40 centimetres lower than this time last year, Reimer said.

At the same time, the snowpack is at record levels.

“The Okanagan is at 152 per cent. It’s the highest of any basing alongside the Similkameen,” said Jonathan Boyd, River Forecast Centre hydrologist.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: British Columbians show their support for Humboldt with ‘Jersey Day’
Next story
Your April 13 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Okanagan-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

New digs for Central Okanagan School District staff

Operations staff acknowledged for carrying out office move

FEATURE FRIDAY: Flooding plagues Black Mountain residents

Black Mountain residents seek city’s help

Stock up on snacks this weekend in Kelowna

The Girl Guides of Canada will be selling cookies outside grocery stores this weekend in Kelowna

With hockey sticks and jerseys, Okanagan residents show their support for Humboldt

Three events have been scheduled for tonight.

Your April 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

Canadian home sales plunge 22.7% in March

March home sales volume plunges 22.7%, national average price down 10.4%: CREA

‘He was a gift:’ Broncos stats keeper remembered for math, memory, kindness

Brody Hinz was one of 16 people who have died as a result of the junior hockey team’s bus colliding with a semi truck last week

Sleeping dragons will rise again in Salmon Arm

Shuswap Dragonboat Festival set to return in 2019

Most Read