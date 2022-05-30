No injuries after fire consumes motorhome and car east of Osoyoos

The fire blocked the highway for several hours on Sunday

No one was injured after a motorhome caught fire east of Osoyoos sending a huge plume of back smoke into the air and closing the highway temporarily on Sunday.

Around noon, Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to the fire on Highway 3 at Eagle Point and found the motorhome fully engulfed by flames when they arrived. The motorhome was towing a vehicle.

The driver and a passenger were able to escape the vehicle before the fire spread.

The car that was being towed by the motorhome also caught fire and was destroyed by the flames.

Several explosions occurred from rupturing tires and at least one onboard propane tank, according to the AMFD.

The highway was closed for several hours while the fire was still burning.

RCMP and BC Ambulance also responded to the fire.

Preventative measures were taken to make sure the fire didn’t spread to the nearby bush and residential area, and once it was safe firefighters directly attacked the fire with suppression foam.

The fire department issued a reminder to motorists and bystanders about the risk and dangers of the toxic smoke that vehicle fires produce, as well as the risk of explosions and flying objects.

To help keep drivers, bystanders and first responders safe, the AMFD has three ways to keep out of harm’s way; travellers should remain in their vehicles, should obey all traffic controls and closures, and should avoid coming into or near the incident while crews are at work.

