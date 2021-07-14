No growth Tuesday on Becker Lake fire in Vernon

Blaze tackled Tuesday by 53 firefighters, one tender and one helicopter bucketing water

A plane drops retardant on the Becker Lake fire in Vernon, above Pottery Road, Saturday, July 10. (Tyler Martin/Instagram tylermartinphoto)

A fire burning around 35 hectares only five kilometres east of Vernon is considered held, the provincial wildfire agency reported Tuesday evening.

The Becker Lake fire, discovered Saturday, July 10, saw no growth over the past 24 hours as of July 14.

While still active, BC Wildfire Service says the fire is not likely to spread beyond its existing boundaries under current and forecasted conditions.

An evacuation alert for the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area C was rescinded Monday, July 12.

Firefighters weren’t without challenges. Warnings were issued to boaters and RCMP are investigating reports of a drone flying near the fire that forced suppression efforts to stop temporarily.

The B.C. Wildfire Service warned boaters on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday, July 11, after boats were interfering with air tankers attempting to collect water from the north end of the lake.

“This is dangerous to both people on the boat and to our personnel and interferes with critical firefighting operations,” the agency tweeted.

People are advised to stay away from active wildfire sites whether on the water, ground or air.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP backed the warning stating RCMP, Vernon Search and Rescue and BC Conservation Officers would be on the water to ensure compliance.

“To allow the aircraft to operate safely, the public and all watercraft are required to move out of the area immediately,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a media release Sunday. “Anyone who is found interfering with wildfire operations could face a hefty fine or even jail time.”

The blaze was tackled Tuesday by 53 firefighters, one tender and one helicopter bucketing water.

Crews will continue to reinforce the perimeter.

The cause, however, is still under investigation and undetermined at this time.

