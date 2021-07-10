A helicopter drops water on the small fire burning outside of Princeton on July 10. (Contributed/Stuart Fuller)

No growth in small wildfire burning outside of Princeton

The fire ras remained the same size since 11:45 a.m., Saturday

There has been no growth reported in the small wildfire burning near Snowpatch Road outside of Princeton on Saturday (July 10).

The wildfire burning outside of Princeton on July 10. (Contributed/Stuart Fuller)

As of 8:30 p.m., BC Wildfire Service said that the fire is still measured at 0.01 hectares. It has remained the same size since 11:45 a.m.

More to come.

