Too many ‘what ifs’ for townhouse development, says West Kelowna council

A 44-unit townhome development proposed for the Glenrosa neighbourhood has been turned down for now by West Kelowna council.

Councillors have several concerns about the property at 2734 and 2736 Lower Glenrosa Road, including emergency access/exits, erosion, flooding, and environmental impacts as the property is sloped and heavily treed.

Council deferred a decision on development from a meeting in October.

“I have never really been a fan of this development,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston. “It impacts a riparian zone and there are problems with drainage.”

Coun. Garrett Millsap said there are too many “what ifs” with the project.

“We have steep slopes, a wildlife corridor, egress problems, and water issues. I start adding it up and it’s a square peg in a round hole,” he added.

Coun. Tasha Da Silva added that it seems to be a challenging area to build in.

“It’s not an ideal property to develop in my personal view,” she said.

Residents who spoke at public hearings on the development were concerned over the loss of green space, the impact on wildlife and nearby Knoppler Brook, as well as traffic congestion and emergency exit routes.

Council did consider an option requiring a right of way on the property for emergency access/exits, as well as alternate considerations.

“If the city believes there is something equal or better, that we can take that option and construct a right of way in that location, then the one on the property would no longer be required,” said Brent Magnan, director of development approvals.

However, council voted not to let the development move forward for the time being with Mayor Gordon Milsom, and Coun. Jason Friesen voting against.

The applicant can bring a revised development back for council consideration in about six months.

