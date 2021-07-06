Nine B.C. wildfire personnel tackle fire east of Cherryville

Nine fires are currently burning in North Okanagan area

A fire near Trap Creek is still burning out of control at around 15.2 hectares east of Cherryville, north of Keefer Lake Road,

A B.C. Wildfire information officer said no growth occurred over the past 24 hours and nine personnel worked on suppression Monday, July 5. A 50 per cent fire guard is also in place at this location.

South of Highway 6, a pair of fires at nearly contained. The fire around Clematis Creek (0.12 hectares) is deemed under control, while the immediate area’s largest fire — believed to have been sparked by lightning — near Inonaklin Creek is being held at 27 hectares.

A 0.4-hectare, person-caused fire in Yankee Flats is still recorded as under control on the provincial agency’s dashboard.

An out-of-control wildfire burning east of Mabel Lake grew 1.4 hectares over the past 24 hours. The fire, around Clarly Creek Road, between Mabel and Hidden lakes is now estimated at two hectares.

A fire north of that, in the Kingfisher area, is being held at 0.1 hectares.

East of Wap Creek Provincial Park, a new fire sparked around Iron Creek. The 0.01-hectare fire’s cause has yet to be determined.

South of that, still on the east side of Mabel Lake, a pair of fires are burning out of control near Tsuius Creek (1.10 hectares) and Morgan Forest Service Road (0.01 hectares).

READ MORE: Wildfire grows east of Mabel Lake

READ MORE: 22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021