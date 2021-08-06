The Similkameen River as seen from the Red Bridge west of Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

The Similkameen River as seen from the Red Bridge west of Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Night rescue saves 3 from Similkameen River

The three river riders were stuck for several hours until they could be rescued

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department had a long night after several river riders required rescuing.

The department received the call around 9:30 p.m. and quickly mobilized to rescue the three people stranded in the Similkameen River.

The crew finally finished up, including packing up all the ropes and backboards, around 12:45 a.m.

The stranded people had to be rescued and then carried up the embankment to the ambulance in a basket stretcher.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order

It’s believed that they had left the Red Bridge area at around 5:30 p.m. and that by the time someone heard them it had already become dark out.

While the rescue wasn’t the first for the department this year, it’s also not the most they have seen in a season.

“This year is our third or fourth worst, usually it’s just two,” said Keremeos fire chief Jordy Bosscha. “At least it wasn’t a body recovery.”

Bosscha’s advice for people thinking about heading down the river, head out earlier in the day and be aware that with how low the river is, it can take longer and require more walking than usual.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Keremeosrescue

Previous story
Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order
Next story
‘We are on a mission’: Indigenous women walking to Kamloops in honour of residential school victims

Just Posted

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd at Stuart Park on June 12. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor, chamber on further COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire, an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE
In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

The Central Okanagan seen from the top of Knox Mountain in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Bars, nightclubs ordered to close as Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases surge