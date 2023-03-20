Next phase of transmission mains installation underway in West Kelowna

The work is needed to connect residents to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

Construction crews have started to install the next section of water transmission mains on Westlake Road and Menu Road to connect to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP).

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Westlake Road from Horizon Drive to West Kelowna Road weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until April 26.

Once this section is complete, crews will continue construction on Parkinson Road, from Pettman to Westlake Road. The work area will be open to vehicle traffic evenings, weekends and holidays.

Detours during transmission mains construction in West Kelowna. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

On Tuesday, March 21, a thru-traffic schedule will go in effect on Menu and Ourtoland Roads weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Once this section is complete, crews will continue construction on Ourtoland and Ogden Roads, where alternative traffic plans will be used.

Detours during transmission mains construction in West Kelowna. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors. Motorists are asked to drive with caution through work areas.

Pedestrian, emergency services, transit and scheduled garbage collection will have access through the construction zones.

To minimize impacts to residents, construction is also being coordinated with active transportation upgrades on Westlake and Parkinson Roads, from West Kelowna Road to Pettman Road.

READ MORE: West Kelowna water treatment plant completion delayed to fall 2023

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaConstructionpipeline construction