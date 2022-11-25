New year, new fees at Kelowna’s Glenmore landfill

Tipping fees will go from $102 per tonne to $104 per tonne as of January 1

Minor increases to tipping fees are coming for the Glenmore Landfill.

Rates will go from $102 per tonne to $104 per tonne as of January 1.

The hike is in accordance with the city’s solid waste management bylaw, which was updated and approved by council in October 2021.

The minimum tipping charge will remain at $12 for loads of garbage under 250 kilograms. No other rate adjustments are scheduled for January 2023.

Landfill users are reminded that both the landfill and the Regional District of Central Okanagan recycling depot will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

