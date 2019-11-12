A temporary Urgent and Primary Care Centre has been open in Vernon since October, and a permanent centre will be opened next spring, B.C. Ministry of Health announced. (Black Press files)

New urgent and primary care centre to open in North Okanagan

Health minister announces new centre in Vernon; Kelowna centre to open in December

  • Nov. 12, 2019 11:29 a.m.
  • News

Patients in Vernon will now have better access to health care with the opening of the third urgent and primary care centre in the Interior.

The Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre is the 13th urgent and primary care centre to be announced in the B.C. government’s primary care strategy and is expected to serve 42,000 additional patient visits once fully operational in early 2020. The facility in Kamloops has served more than 10,320 patients since its opening in June 2018 and a facility in Kelowna is expected to open in December.

Interior Health first opened the centre to patients in October, but it will transition to its permanent facility location early next year. There, the clinic will operate seven days a week, evenings, weekends and statuary holidays.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the team-based care the centre will provide a “completely different model” from a walk-in clinic. The centre will seek to attach patients to a full-time primary care provider and take a team-based approach for certain types of cases, such has patients suffering from mental health and addictions.

Dix highlighted several lagging areas in Vernon’s health profile that underscore the need for more primary care.

“If you compare Vernon to the provincial average, Vernon has higher rates of diabetes, of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), of heart disease, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and a higher prevalence of anxiety and depression. “All of these can be more effectively managed with ongoing primary care.”

Following his appointment to the Health portfolio in 2017, Dix said 700,000 British Columbians were without a family doctor. And centres like this will help remedy that.

“By increasing the number of publicly funded health-care professionals in the community, thousands of people who currently lack a primary care provider will benefit from the increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs, ongoing primary care and better longitudinal care into the future,” Dix said.

The Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre, which is estimated to cost $3.5 million a year, will be operated at 3105 28th Avenue through a partnership between Interior Health and Shuswap North Okanagan Divisions of Family Practice. It will recruit general and nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, mental health and substance-use clinicians to support Vernonite’s medical needs.

“This centre will increase access to care for our vulnerable and marginalized population, and provide a supportive, team-based care environment in which doctors can provide patient-centred care as part of a team,” Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice executive director Tracey Kirkman said. “The Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre will enhance our existing network of primary care services and improve the health of our community.”

READ MORE: B.C. health minister announces urgent care centre for Central Okanagan residents

READ MORE: Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees
Next story
Kelowna homeless to demand improvements to their living conditions

Just Posted

Rockets’ skid continues with Remembrance Day loss to Blazers

Kelowna lost their 4th straight Monday to Kamloops

Kelowna homeless to demand improvements to their living conditions

Homeless residents of Kelowna’s tent city on Leon Avenue are calling a press conference on Nov. 12

Monster Truck Chaos gear up for Kelowna invasion

The monster truck event comes to Prospera Place for two shows in January

Review: City and Colour brings patented sound to Kelowna

City and Colour are touring their latest album ‘A Pill for Loneliness’ across Canada throughout November

West Kelowna Warriors find new owner

The BC Hockey League approved the sale of the Warriors to John Murphy and Rod Hume

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

New urgent and primary care centre to open in North Okanagan

Health minister announces new centre in Vernon; Kelowna centre to open in December

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Blessings in a backpack make a difference in Okanagan

Upper Room Mission campaign on until Dec. 13

Penticton on Bamford’s list of stops in 2020

Gord Bamford and friends are scheduled to stop in Penticton in 2020

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Most Read