New Okanagan College facility given financial boost by Central Okanagan Foundation

The new health sciences centre replaces the college’s current health building which was built in 1963

The new health sciences centre will feature a new home care lab that will give students an opportunity to practise supporting someone in a home environment. (Contributed)

The Central Okanagan Foundation is supporting future caregivers by donating to the new Health Sciences Centre currently being built at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

A $28,000 donation from the foundation through its Kelowna Home Support Society Fund will assist Okanagan College in building a new centre to educate health care assistants, therapists assistants and nurses, among other professions.

“The new Health Sciences Centre is a great opportunity to recognize the values of Kelowna Home Support and support a community institution that teaches the values of caring and helping people stay at home as they age,” said Marliss Magas, who sat on the board of Kelowna Home Support Society that created the fund in 1988.

“We see community care becoming increasingly asked for, and we’re excited to have a new Centre that can raise the profile of meaningful careers in this area.”

The new health sciences centre will feature a new home care lab that will give students an opportunity to practise supporting someone in a home environment, something that is not currently available for students at the college.

“We are thankful to these two community organizations for investing in the future of health care for our community,” says Maxine DeHart, Okanagan College Foundation community ambassador and Kelowna city councillor.

“We all deserve excellent health care, and this gift will make sure we can provide the best care for seniors who want to age at home.”

The new centre replaces the college’s current health building, which dates back to 1963.

The B.C. government is funding $15. 4 million towards the new $18.9-million Centre.

The Okanagan College Foundation’s Our Students, Your Health campaign has a fundraising goal of $5 million to complete the building, purchase equipment and provide bursaries and scholarships to students entering high-demand health care careers. To learn more or to donate visit ourstudentsyourhealth.ca.

READ MORE:

READ MORE:

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.