New homes coming to Splatsin land

Band receives nearly $3 million to build 10 new homes so members can return to or stay in community

Splatsin has received nearly $3 million to construct 10 new homes on Lassertie Drive. (Splatsin photo)

A new housing development will allow Splatsin families to say in or return to the community.

Splatsin has received $2,975,500 from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation to develop a 10-unit housing complex under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Program.

“We have not built homes in our community for over 20 years and our population continues to grow,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian. “Homes are critical to the health and well-being of members of Splatsin.”

The 10-unit development is being built on Lassertie Drive on the community’s Indian Reserve #2 adjacent to Enderby. There will be three and four-bedroom and two-bathroom units. Christian noted that occupants will be a mix of families returning to their community and some who already live on-reserve.

“Many community members are unable to come back to their community due to no available housing. There are also several families in an over-crowding situation on-reserve, and this will help relieve that stress for them.”

Although the 10-unit development is a positive change for the Nation, it is still not enough. Splatsin’s Housing Department noted that there are approximately 30 families on a list to receive on-reserve housing.

The modular units will be built at a production plant throughout the summer and installed in September for a move-in date sometime in the fall. Surveying of the land was completed in March.

The Government of Canada, through CMHC, launched The Rapid Housing Initiative with a $1 billion dollar commitment to address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. Splatsin was awarded 10 of more than 4,700 units approved across the country.

Community members are asked to stay away from the site during construction throughout the spring and summer. There will be heavy machinery, numerous work crews, and potentially dangerous tools at the site. Anyone not involved in the construction of the project should not enter the construction site for any reason at any time of day.

Band members with questions about the project or about the construction site itself can contact the Housing and Facilities Manager, David King, at (250) 838-6496 ext. 814 or david_king@splatsin.ca.

READ MORE: Splatsin Elder receives honorary degree

READ MORE: Hoped-for expansion of Vernon provincial park falls through, but upgrades on the way

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

First NationsIndigenous Housing